COLUMBIA CITY — Edwin Harry Clifford, 61, formerly of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 9:45 p.m., on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his ranch home in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He had been in declining health.
He was born on March 17, 1960, at Whitley County Memorial Hospital, the son of Frederick H. and Berneice M. (Kleine) Clifford. Growing up in Whitley County, he completed elementary school at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran School and graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1978, where he was active with FFA during his four years.
Joining the family meat processing business in northwest Allen County, C&C Packing, he became an expert and accomplished butcher starting at age 15. For more than 30 years, he helped build the family business, developing an enviable reputation for high-quality processing. Throughout his work career, he farmed to support their cattle operation.
Passionate about cattle throughout his life, he showed his prized beef cattle in national shows around the country. He had a relentless pursuit of breeding and raising the ideal beef cattle. In 2007, the family sold the meat processing operation and in 2018, they sold the cattle and farming operation, moving to Mountain Grove, Missouri, starting his dream of a cattle ranch known as C-C Ranch devoted to raising premier cattle.
His memberships followed his passion, as he was a member of Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and the local county of Douglas and Wright County Associations. For more than 30 years, he was a member and leader for the Whitley County Beef Club and Whitley County 4-H and a member of the Kosciusko County Cattlemen’s. He had served with local cattle judging legend Craig Sherbahn at Indiana State Fair beef barns. He was a 10-year member of Union Township Sodbusters 4-H group. He shared his enthusiasm for cattle with many young 4-H members teaching them how to care for and show livestock.
He was a 19-year member ofFaith Lutheran Church, Churubusco, and a current member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Houston, Missouri, where he served with the Christian Soldiers group to help the elderly.
Surviving are his parents, Frederick and Berneice Clifford, Mountain Grove, Missouri; and sisters, Teresa M. Clifford, of Mountain Grove and Brenda J. Clifford, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
The burial will be at Union Township Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the funeral home.
As the family will be traveling back to Missouri, memorials to the Whitley County Community Foundation are preferred, rather than flowers.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
