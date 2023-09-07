CORUNNA — Warren J. Carnahan, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
Warren was born on Jan. 19, 1951, in Garrett, Indiana, to Marshall DeLone and Donna E. (Rennecker) Carnahan.
He married Twylla Krehl on July 1, 2011, in Corunna, Indiana, and she survives. Also surviving are his two children, Chad (Allison) Carnahan, of St. Joe and Stephanie (Jeff) Biddle, of Kendallville; two stepsons, Heath (Heather) Pankop, of Corunna and Zane Pankop, of Corunna; five grandchildren, Clay, Carly and Cori Carnahan, Courtney Conley and Josslyn Pankop; and a sister-in-law, Anita Carnahan, of St. Joe.
Warren was preceded in death by his father, 1992; mother, 2022; two half-brothers, Edward D. Carnahan, 2002, and Charles A. Carnahan, 2010; and a sister-in-law, Melva Carnahan, 2020.
Growing up in the Auburn area, he worked with his dad on the farm. They built custom fencing for area farmers.
After high school, Warren worked at the Abel Sawmill, and later drove a mixer truck and heavy equipment for Supreme Transit, Redimix, M & S Steel and Mahoney Foundries. He retired in June 2016, after being diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in December 2015.
He was an avid fisherman, had a fondness for hunting and a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed living life to the fullest and spending time with his wife.
A celebration of Warren’s life will take place at noon on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna.
Many thanks to the staff at Betz Nursing Home and Heart to Heart Hospice for the loving care and support through this long journey.
Memorials may be directed to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. www.classy.org/give/491254/#!/donation/checkout.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
