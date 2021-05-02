WEST LAFAYETTE — Ruth J. Richter, age 96, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 23, 2021, at her daughter’s home in West Lafayette, Indiana, where she had lived for the past two years.
Ruth was born on Dec. 18, 1924, on a farm in Fairfield Township, Indiana, to Guy and Wanda (Blech) Orwig.
She attended Fairfield Center School, graduated from Ashley High School and received her Secretarial Certification from Tri-State College.
She married Walter J. Richter on June 27, 1944, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Waterloo, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2006.
Ruth was a homemaker, and she and Walter raised six children on the Richter Family farm near Ashley, Indiana. She was a great cook, farm wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She thoroughly enjoyed gatherings with her family throughout the years, as the family grew and spread out.
Ruth loved to play cards and usually won! She began quilting after her family was raised and made quilts for each family and every grandchild when they graduated from high school. She was an avid reader and could finish a book in a day.
Ruth was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Catholic Church for more than 75 years, where she participated in the Rosary Society, Harvest House and the Ladies Quilting Group.
She was also a founding member of the Never Idle Homemaker’s Club.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Ronald (Colleen) Richter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Francis Richter, of Leo, Indiana, Dr. Lawrence (Ellen) Richter, of Lake City, Florida, James (Gerri) Richter, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and David (Sue) Richter, of Columbus, Indiana; and daughter, Jeanette (Peter) Goldsbrough, of West Lafayette, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Judy Richter, wife of Francis.
Ruth had 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne (Jean) Orwig, of Marion, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Don Edwards, of Bend, Oregon.
Preceding her in death were brothers, Victor (June) Orwig and Robert Orwig; sisters, Eleanor (Wayne) Conrad, Troas Edwards and half-sisters, Leora (Russell) Perkins and Eileen (Lloyd) Simons.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39 in Waterloo, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 11 a.m., at the church, with Fr. Vincent Joseph, VC officiating.
Masks will be required at the church for the visitation and the Funeral Mass.
Burial will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn, IN 46706 and the American Cancer Society, 111 E. Ludwig Road, Suite 105, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
