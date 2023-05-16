AUBURN — Linnea M. Aldrich, 77, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She lived all her life in Auburn, Indiana, and graduated from Auburn High School.
She pursued a career in real estate and received her broker’s license in 1982. She recently was working with Mike Thomas & Associates and spent 42 years in her profession.
Linnea “Linn” was born to Erton and Evelyn Manon on Aug. 7, 1945.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy VanHorn, of Auburn; as well as four grandchildren whom she loved and enjoyed greatly, Landon J. (Abby) Scott, McKenzie (Dustin) Riggs, Madison Linnea VanHorn and Logan David VanHorn. She also is survived by a brother-in-law, Donald Butler; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Marie Scott on Dec. 13, 2020; two sisters, Retha Butler and Ladean Reynolds; and a brother-in-law, Jim Reynolds.
A gathering of friends and family will take place on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. from 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
A Memorial Service will take place immediately following the gathering time on Wednesday at 7 p.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Nikki Brown Rice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials may be given in memory of Linn to the DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706 and to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org or Riley Children’s Foundation, 500 N. Meridian St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
