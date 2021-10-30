COLUMBIA CITY — Marilyn Jo Auer, 89, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away into her Savior’s arms on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, 2021, after declining health.
She was born into this world on May 10, 1932, to Ruth (Retz) and Clarrel Hoover, in the small town of Montpelier, Indiana.
Known to many as “Jo Jo”, she graduated from Montpelier High School with the Class of 1950.
Soon after high school, she married Wilbur “Donny” Porter. They made their home in Montpelier. then later relocated to Columbia City. He passed away in November 1963.
On June 24, 1967, she was united in marriage to Delmar L. Auer. Marilyn always supported her husband’s business endeavors and political aspirations. Together, they raised four children. Delmar passed away in November 2010.
When Marilyn first moved to Columbia City, she worked for Linville Hospital. Later, she began working part-time for the Whitley County Treasurer’s Office, retiring in 2006, after 37 years of service.
Always keeping busy, she also sold at the Shipshewanna Flea Market during the summer months for more than 30 years and at Heart of the Lake North Antique Mall in North Webster.
Marilyn had such a giving heart toward others. She was a member of Columbia City Nazarene Church, where until lately, she often helped with funeral dinners.
In her earlier years, she enjoyed playing the piano and singing. She loved living at the lake, reading, collecting antiques, and politics. She also loved traveling to Largo, Florida, with her husband Del until they were unable to do so.
Survivors include children, Richard (Mona) Porter, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sheila (Donald) Jetmore, of Casa Grande, Arizona, Cindy (Paul) Doolittle, of Churubusco and Lindy (Jim) Moule, of Epping, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Ryan (Cara) Hively, of Glendale, Arizona, Brant (Lindsey) Hively, of Calabasas, California, Stacie (Jeff) Farber, of Columbia City, Cole (Kayley) Jetmore, of Columbia City and Katie (Brandon) Mainz, of Fort Wayne; seven step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Sydni and Jacob Farber, Grahm and Gavin Hively, Lillian, Chandler, Ezekiel and Kaydence Jetmore, and Andrew Schoettmer; sister, Sandra Williams, of Hartford City; sister-in-law, Vivian Hoover, of Pendleton; brother-in-law, Jerry (Cindy) Auer, of Larwill; and sister-in-law, Cathy Auer, of Columbia City.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Wilbur Porter and Delmar Auer; grandson, Andrew Jetmore; son-in-law, Jim Greer; brother, Richard Hoover; and brothers-in-law, Gene Williams and Thomas Auer.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Church of the Nazarene, 506 N. Main St., Columbia City, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Thomas Beers and Pastor Larry Sheets will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to Church of the Nazarene for funeral dinners.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Marilyn's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
