WOLCOTTVILLE — James Russell “Jim” Lewis, 93, of Adams Lake, Wolcottville, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 24, 1928, in Huntington, to Roscoe and Mildred (Keiser) Lewis.
He married Maralee Ann DuHadway on Aug. 20, 1950, in Huntington.
Mr. Lewis retired after 35 years as a railroad engineer with Erie Railroad. Prior to that he was a florist at Schacht’s Nursery in Huntington.
He was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville and the LaGrange Master Gardener’s Club, where he had volunteered over 2,000 hours.
Jim enjoyed gardening and being a florist, fishing, mushroom hunting, having fun, and wintering in Florida. He never met a stranger.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Maralee A. Lewis of Wolcottville; two daughters, Jennifer (Leigh Elrod) Lewis, and JoAnn Reed of Fort Wayne; two sons, Michael (Mary) Lewis of Fort Wayne, and James (Laura) Lewis Jr. of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Andrew (Kathryn) Lewis, Dana (Kelly) Burden, Andrea (Jerrod) Fry, Ericka (John) Gualitier, Christina (Brent) Byrer, and Benjamin Lewis; a granddaughter-in-law, Amanda Reed; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Helen Kramer of Huntington; a brother, Jack (Sharon) Lewis of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Shirley Lewis of LaPorte; a former son-in-law, Jere Reed of Andrews; and a former daughter-in-law, Susi (Lewis) Harp.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two grandsons, Simeon Reed and James Lewis III; a sister, Phyllis Prible; two brothers, Robert Lewis and Richard Lewis; a sister-in-law, Mary Lewis; and two brothers-in-law, Harold Kramer, and Glen Prible.
Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Church United Methodist, 229 S. State St., Kendallville, with Rev. Andrew Baker officiating.
Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in North Manchester.
Visitation is Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at the church.
Jim’s funeral service on Friday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:30 a.m. for those unable to attend in person.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the LaGrange Master Gardener’s Scholarship Fund or Trinity Church United Methodist.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
