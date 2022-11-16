HAMILTON — Deborah M. Guilford, 62, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.
Deb was born on Dec. 22, 1959, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Grover P. and Carolyn M. (Shaffer) Blalock.
She was a 1978 graduate of Antwerp High School.
Deb married Bradley T. Guilford on July 2, 2005, in Hicksville, Ohio, and he survives.
She most recently worked as a Master Scheduler at FXI in Auburn, Indiana, and prior to that, held the same position at Dotco Tools for more than 15 years, until their closure.
Deb was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and the Hicksville Eagles Aerie #2556, where she was a five-year past president.
Deb loved living on the lake, spending time working in her flower beds and watching college football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Deb is survived by her loving husband, Brad Guilford, of Hamilton, Indiana; three children, Amber Ankney, of Hicksville, Ohio, Aaron (Tina Oh) Guilford, of Los Angeles, California, and Levi Guilford, of Aurora, Colorado; two grandchildren, Taylor (Cody) Warncke and Brooke Squires; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Jack; parents, Grover and Carolyn Blalock, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Beth (Phil) Smith, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and one brother, Brent (Scott Rigdon) Blalock, of Davenport, Florida.
Visitation for Deborah M. Guilford will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 2-6:30 p.m., in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville, Ohio 43526, where the recitation of the rosary will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville, Ohio, with Father Daniel Borgelt officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkview Home Health Hospice, or to St. Michael Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.