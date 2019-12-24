JoAnn Jennings Dec 24, 2019 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JoAnn Jennings, 80, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at her residence. Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNoble County makes biggest-ever meth bustCeremony launches new shelterTopeka woman killed in Tuesday crashMichigan man sentenced on meth chargeHowe woman killed in accidentTwo Kendallville residents die in U.S. 6 crashAuto museums rev up cooperationFremont man sentenced to 28 years for child molestingFirst school-owned subdivision dedicatedNew Social Security policy will impact service Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads Albion Village 12-16 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Sherck retires from Noble EDC County will seek $1M in Community Crossings again Art, math and service abound at end of semester Riders to greet New Year with Chilly Challenge Community Calendar Garrett First Baby Contest now underway Deaths and funerals Police blotter
