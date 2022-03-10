ANGOLA — Robert Ezra Tiffany, 100, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana, with his family by his side.
He was born on Jan. 29, 1922, in Angola, Indiana, to Frank Leopold and Irene (Wickwire) Tiffany. He graduated from Angola High School in 1940 and attended Tri-State College, Angola, Indiana.
Robert was very proud to serve his country during WWII in the United States Army Air Force.
He was a member of Angola American Legion Post 31 for 65 years, George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205 of Angola, Indiana, the Elks Lodge in Angola, Indiana, and was a member of the Snow Lake Cottage Association. He was also instrumental in starting the Tamarack Ski Resort in Angola, Indiana.
Robert owned and operated Tiffany Motor Sales in Angola, Indiana, for more than 75 years. He sold automobiles locally and also for 26 years he sold them in Clearwater, Florida.
Surviving are his daughter, Marsha (Sam) McClish, of Angola, Indiana; three grandchildren, Shaya McClish, of Angola, Indiana, Ian Charles Tiffany, of South Bend, Indiana, and Lisa Ann Tiffany Rogers, of Alabama; along with two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Franklin Tiffany, in 1996; and sister, Evangline Reed.
Funeral services will be held at noon, on Monday, March 14, 2022, at Angola Christian Church, with John Coney, minister, officiating.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, on Monday, prior to the service at the church.
Burial will be at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with Military Honors by Angola American Legion Post 31 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Memorial donations may be made to the George Anspaugh VFW Post 7205.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
