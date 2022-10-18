KENDALLVILLE — Jason LaMarr Ritchie, 48, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne.
He was born May 28, 1974, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Oliver and Carolyn (Strunk) Ritchie.
On March 20, 1995, in Albion, Indiana, he married his high school sweetheart, Chastity Godsey.
He worked at Forest River RV Manufacturing in Goshen for 20 years.
Jason enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, playing cornhole and occasionally throwing darts. He loved to use his hands, whether it be doing mechanic work or helping people out. He would give people the shirt off of his back if they needed it. He was a very caring man. He loved his granddaughter and greatly enjoyed making her laugh.
He loved attending church whenever he got the opportunity.
Jason is survived by his wife, Chastity Ritchie, of Kendallville; three sons, Jason (Joshua Hileman) Ritchie Jr., of Huntington, Tyler Ritchie, of Kendallville, and Tanner Ritchie, of Kendallville; a granddaughter, Alaina Ritchie; his mother, Carolyn Jefferson, of Rome City; his father and stepmother, Oliver and Muoi “Lien” Ritchie, of Fort Wayne; a sister, Rhonda (Tim) Blankenship, of LaGrange; two brothers, Brad (Dawn Kelly) Ritchie, of Kendallville and Rick (Alicia) Shoup, of Auburn; mother-in-law, Dahlia (Rusty) Newsom, of Ashley; father-in-law, Luther (Clara) Godsey, of Kendallville; and a sister-in-law, Michelle (Curtis) Smith, of Rome City.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Harbor of Love Baptist Church, 2353 S. Lima Road, Kendallville, with Pastors Charles Mosley and Jamie Owens officiating.
Jason’s funeral service on Wednesday will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page, beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend.
Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Smith and Robert Strunk Jr. Active pallbearers are Jason Ritchie Jr., Tyler Ritchie, Tanner Ritchie, Brad Ritchie, Rick Shoup, Ben Gilley, Randy Ritchie, and Cody Smith.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, from 2-6 p.m., with an evening service at 6 p.m., and one prior to the services on Wednesday, at the church.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the family for expenses.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
View a video tribute after Tuesday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.