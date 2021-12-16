ANGOLA — Cory N. Derbyshire, 52, of Angola, Indiana, died at his home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1969, in Chandler, Arizona, to Garland N. “Bud” Derbyshire and Gail (Martin) Derbyshire Bundy.
Cory graduated from Angola High School in 1988, and received a bachelor’s degree in history from Tri-State University.
He married Cassy L. Reynolds on Nov. 27, 1992.
Cory worked at Tenneco Automotive in Angola, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife, Cassy L. Derbyshire, of Angola, Indiana; his three children, Emma Derbyshire, Isaac Derbyshire and Lizzie Derbyshire, all of Angola, Indiana; mother, Gail Bundy, of Angola, Indiana; sister, Tracy (Alan) Coler, of Leonidas, Michigan; stepmother, Vickie J. Derbyshire, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and mother-in-law, Diana Reynolds, of Fremont, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Garland N. “Bud” Derbyshire; stepfather, Richard Bundy; and father-in-law, Richard Reynolds.
Services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.
