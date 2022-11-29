NOBLESVILLE — James Philip Runyon, 73, of Noblesville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Indianapolis. Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is in charge of arrangements.
James Runyon
Sheryl Prentice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Have you had COVID?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother charged with aiding in rape of daughter
- Turn Lane Growing Pains: New U.S. 6 configuration confusing some drivers
- Man held on two counts of rape
- Search warrant leads to Katz arrest
- Aleyah Farrell
- DeKalb Plastics announces ownership changes
- Jeffrey McCann
- Blazer boys open season with win over Barons
- Noble Bookings
- Officers save inmate from overdose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.