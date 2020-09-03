Kimberley Linora “Kimmie” Frasure, 22, of Elkhart, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 2:35 am
Kimberley Linora “Kimmie” Frasure, 22, of Elkhart, Indiana, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.