DENVER, Colo. — Roddy M. Speidell, 62, of Denver, Colorado, entered the presence of the Lord after heart complications on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Roddy was born on May 2, 1961, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Roddy played football at DeKalb High School, Auburn, Indiana, and graduated in 1980.
Rod worked in construction for several years in Auburn, before moving to Denver. While in Denver, he was a construction superintendent for Boulder Creek Builders.
He met his wife, Michelle, in Denver, and was married on Aug. 10, 1996.
Roddy was an avid fan of Nascar and the Colorado Avalanche. Rod was the type of guy who could build, repair or remodel anything. He especially loved doing these kinds of projects that helped his family. He tackled projects big and small, and always with a smile.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle, of Denver, Colorado; mother and stepfather, Rosie and Sam Littlejohn, of Garrett; mother-in-law, Judy Busch; brother and sisters-in-law, Rick and Sue Speidell, of Colorado; sisters and brother-in-law, Robin Strine, and Jeanie and Larry Gerhart, of Auburn; sister-in-law, Debra Deuter-Speidell, of Angola and Tina Busch, of Colorado; stepbrother, Kerry Littlejohn; stepsisters, Kelly Gates and Lindsay Meyer; and nephew, Tommy and Sarah Strine.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Speidell; and brother, Randy Speidell.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, at 11 a.m., at Auburn Baptist Church, 1700 Old Brick Road, Auburn, IN 46706.
Pastor Bill Weaver will officiate.
