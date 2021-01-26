AVILLA — William M. “Mort” Armstrong, 62, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.
Born on Feb. 10, 1958, in Marion, Indiana, to Lt. Col. William F. and Bette (Beck) Armstrong. They preceded him in death.
On July 7, 1989, William married Debra Ellis in Marion, Indiana.
He worked at Victor Reinz Valve and Seal, in Avilla, as a receiving clerk for 28 years, retiring in 2019.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Debra Armstrong; four daughters, Brandy Armstrong, Catherine Thomas, Christina (Chad Bateman) Armstrong and Kimberly Armstrong; 12 grandchildren, Seth McMullen, Isaiha Firebaugh, Andrew Agee, Kaylyn Thomas, Owynn Days, Dylan Reen, Cameron Bateman, Brylea Thomas, Jayvin Days, Nalaya Days, Keegan Bateman and Adelynn Bateman; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Bruce Armstrong.
Services will be held at Harper Funeral Home, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, IN 46710, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 1 p.m., with calling from 11 a.m., until service time. Those attending the visitation or service will be required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth.
Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Harper Funeral Home in Avilla has been entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.