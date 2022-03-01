James Kelly

GOSHEN — James M. Kelly, 84, of Goshen, Indiana, and formerly of Howe, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at his home.
Jim was born on Oct. 8, 1937, to Ralph A. and Marguerite (Doll) Kelly in Sturgis, Michigan.
His family owned and operated Locust Lane Jersey Farms. Jim took over dairy distribution in 1964, and went on to be co-owner with his siblings.
Having a strong relationship with God, Jim was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, Michigan, where he served as a Deacon, an Elder, and served on the session where he was especially passionate about the youth programs, and music.
After moving to Goshen, Jim joined the First Presbyterian Church. He often volunteered for various service projects and delivered the New Year sermon in January.
He loved people and was a positive role model in his community. Jim was a member of the Howe Lions Club and later the Dunlap Lions Club and received numerous local and international awards. Additionally, he volunteered at Paws and Claws Book Store in Howe.
The stars and moon aligned on Jan. 14, 1967, at First Presbyterian Church of Sturgis, when he married Jean C. Wise.
Surviving are his wife, Jean Kelly, of Goshen, Indiana; his four children, Lauri Warble, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Andrew T. Kelly, of Marys, Pennsylvania, James M. Kelly II, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Sarah Lynn Kelly, of Nashville, Tennessee; three grandchildren, Emily Warble, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Donald Warble, of Texas, and Carrie Warble, of South Carolina; seven great-grandchildren, Zac Warble, Cody Jenkins, and Jayden Jenkins, all of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Cassandra Reidinger, Savanna Reidinger and Jordan Reidinger, all of South Carolina, and Makayla Warble, of Texas; a great-great-grandson, Zac Warble Jr., of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and a sister, Melissa Tobias of Portland, Oregon.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents, Ralph and Marguerite Kelly; a daughter, Elizabeth Woods; a sister, Eloise Geddes; and four brothers, Paul William, Richard L., John L. and Ralph A. Kelly.
A visitation and memorial service will take place at First Presbyterian Church of Goshen, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, Indiana, on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Visitation will be held at the church from 1-3 p.m.
The memorial service will be immediately following at 3 p.m.
The Rev. Ken Weaver will officiate the service.
Interment will take place privately at the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, Michigan, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091. or online at http://www.sturgisfirst.org/.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruipmayfuneralhome.com.
