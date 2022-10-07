HUDSON — Ida Marie Phillips, 88, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on July 17, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edward and Suzan (Holquin) Guzman.
Mrs. Phillips and her husband owned and operated Phillips Brick Cleaning in Hudson, where she was the bookkeeper.
Ida enjoyed dancing, reading and music. She was a wonderful, comforting person, who always took time to listen to everyone’s triumphs and problems. Her children will remember her as a loving mother.
Surviving are two daughters, Kelly Keough, of Ashley and Tracy (Scott Carnahan) Gantt, of Hudson; four sons, Kenneth (Jayme Lepley), of Florida, Mark Phillips, of Hudson, Brian Phillips, of Hudson and Ronald (Melissa Hill) Phillips, of Ashley; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her companion of 21 years, Jim Alter, of Hudson; and a sister, Lucy Taylor, of Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Robert Phillips; a daughter, Susan Leakey; a sister, Elva Drumm; and three brothers, Leo Guzman, Joseph Guzman and Ed Guzman.
Per Ida’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Private burial will be at Circle Cemetery, near Hudson.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please say a prayer in her memory.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 S. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
