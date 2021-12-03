BLUFFTON — Leonard D. Taylor, age 86, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 1, 2021, at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, Indiana.
Leonard was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Aug. 6, 1935, to Glenn J. and Grace (Traster) Taylor. Both parents preceded him in death.
He married Pearl E. (Harriott) Taylor in Columbia City, Indiana, on July 22, 1955. She survives in Bluffton.
A 1953 graduate of Ossian High School, Leonard retired from Peyton’s Northern Distribution in 1998, after 15 years of service. He worked with Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel following retirement for four years. He worked as a security guard with Lutheran Hospital for 8 ½ years, was a Millwright for 10 years and worked for Gerber Feed Mill in Bluffton.
Leonard was a member of Living Water United Church in Bluffton, where he served as Lay leader for several years. He was instrumental in the start of a high school bowling league in Bluffton, enjoyed ballroom dancing, card games, singing and helping others. Leonard served in the Indiana National Guard from 1953 to 1958.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Pearl Taylor; two daughters, Cheryl Thompson and Laura Taylor, both of Bluffton; a son, Michael Taylor, of Manitou Beach, Michigan; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gerald and Laurel Taylor; and a sister, Marilyn Burke; and one granddaughter, Kristen R. Taylor, Pharm D.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the funeral home following visitation.
Pastor Clark Stoller will officiate.
Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Bluffton.
Memorials can be made to Living Water United Church or Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.
Online condolences can be made at www.goodwincaleharnish.com.
