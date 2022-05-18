COLUMBUS — James W. Rose died on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in a hospice in Columbus, Indiana, of complications related to congestive heart failure. He was 88. His health had been declining in recent years and especially in the past several months. His family is thankful for his life and rejoices that Jim can now be at peace with God. His final words were, “please Lord.”
There will be no public funeral or memorial service. Gifts in memory of Jim may be given online to Westside Community Church in Columbus Indiana, Hanover College, or to a charity of your choice.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George and Iva Rose, who lived long and fruitful lives in north central Indiana, in the cities of South Bend, Nappanee and Elkhart.
Jim was born in South Bend, spent summers working on the farm of his grandfather (Walter Rose) in Bourbon, Indiana, and attended and graduated from high school in Nappanee.
Jim graduated from Hanover College, where he met and married his wife of 66 years, Carleen, who survives him. Carleen was a primary school teacher in Indiana public schools for almost 50 years.
Jim is survived by his sister, Judith Ulery, of Elkhart, Indiana; and by their cousins, Mary Rose Naikelis, John Kemp and Robert Wright. He is survived by his children, Greg Rose (wife Leina) and Mary Beth Overmyer (husband Mark); two grandchildren, Laura Li (husband Joshua) and Jim Overmyer (wife Alanna); and three great-grandchildren so far.
Family was the most important thing to Jim. But he did also have a long and distinguished career in banking, including serving as the President of banks in New Castle, Goshen, Angola and Columbus, Indiana.
In all of these cities, Jim was deeply involved in the local community and had many friends. He loved golf, gardening, fishing, and his dogs (especially Sheba, Jake, and Pita).
