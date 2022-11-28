AUBURN — John P. Dold, 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his home in Auburn.
He was born on May 12, 1961, in Fort Wayne to Jack and Nancy (Herber) Dold. He was a graduate of North Side High School in Fort Wayne.
John was a baptized Christian and remained faithful to his Lord.
He worked in the auto body repair industry for most of his career, enjoyed classic cars and was an avid NASCAR fan.
John is survived by four siblings and their spouses, Richard C. and Kandy Dold of Columbia City, Michael A. and Melaine Dold of Hamilton Lake, Timothy S. Dold of Pretty Lake and Deanna K. and Andy LaRowe of Auburn; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Barb Dold; and a great niece, Kaleah Fincher.
A private graveside service will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn for masses in his name.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
