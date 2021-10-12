LAOTTO — Shirley A. Polinuk age 83 of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on Nov. 29, 1937, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Richard W. and Lillian (Cress) McConnell and they preceded her in death.
She married George A. Polinuk on Dec. 17, 1958, in Warsaw, Indiana.
Shirley was a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital for more than 20 years.
Shirley is survived by her husband, George A. Polinuk, of LaOtto, Indiana; two daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Detter, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Darcy (Rich Augustine) Coffel, of New Haven, Indiana; son, Richard Polinuk, of Auburn, Indiana; three sisters; six grandchildren, Eric (Angie) Traxler, of LaOtto, Indiana, Justin (Stacia) Traxler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Brant (Chaning) Detter, of Avilla, Indiana, Abbey (Steve) Mieritz, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Phillip Coffel, of New Haven, Indiana, and Alex Coffel, of St. Petersburg, Florida; nine great-grandchildren, Emma and Ethan Frauhiger, Lillian and Rose Tarlton, Adelyn, Colsten and Tessa Traxler and Blakely and Collin Detter.
A gathering of friends and family will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m., with the Rev. David Mix officiating.
Memorials may be made to the National Autistic Society of Indiana, 127 Airport N. Office Park, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements are with Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
