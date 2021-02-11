PLEASANT LAKE — Eugene P. “Nip” DeLucenay, 82, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at AdventHealth in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1938, in Ashley, Indiana, to Eugene N. and Margaret (Miller) DeLucenay.
Nip was a 1956 graduate of Ashley High School.
He married Nancy Lou Workman on Sept. 7, 1957, at St. Michael’s the Archangel Catholic Church in rural Waterloo, Indiana, and she survives in Pleasant Lake.
Nip worked for DeLucenay Produce, National Vault Company and as utility superintendent for the Town of Ashley for more than 30 years, retiring on June 30, 1996.
He was a former member of the Ashley Fire Department, where he served as Treasurer and Assistant Chief. Nip was instrumental in starting the Ashley Fire Rescue.
He also was a former member of the Ashley Lions Club.
Also surviving are five children and their spouses, Kevin and Rocky DeLucenay, of Coldwater, Michigan, Debra and Mark Freed, of Ashley, Steve and Monica DeLucenay, of Fort Wayne, Bruce and Patricia DeLucenay, of Angola and Shane and Michele DeLucenay, of Fremont; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Goebel; and five brothers, Harold DeLucenay, Richard DeLucenay, Herman DeLucenay, Earl DeLucenay and Edward DeLucenay.
A Celebration of Nip’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Ashley Fire Department, P.O. Box 349, Ashley, IN 46705.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
