LAGRANGE — Forrest K. “Woody” Sanderson, 78, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Skaggs Assisted Living in Burr Oak, Michigan.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1944, in Goshen, Indiana, to Richard “Harold” Goble and Isabelle “Rosalie” (McDonald) Wood.
On Feb. 5, 1964, she married Charles E. Sanderson in Bristol, Indiana. Charles survives her in LaGrange.
Woody worked at Lakeland High School cafeteria after retiring from Duo-Therm in LaGrange, where she proudly served as the Union President for several years.
She enjoyed many sports and started as pitcher for the Dodge Girls in the women’s softball league. Being an avid bowler, she played in LaGrange and Sturgis bowling leagues. Woody also enjoyed field archery and fishing in Minnesota, with her husband and son.
Woody had a very creative side, as she enjoyed crochet, embroidery and creating her own designs. She enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed living with her daughter for the winter months of the year in Florida, and summer pool dates with her daughter in Colon, Michigan.
Along with her husband of 58 years, Charles, she is survived by her two daughters, Shelly (Dave) Langshaw, of Mary Esther, Florida, and Kelly (Bob) Bibb, of Colon, Michigan; a son, Tim Sanderson, of LaGrange, Indiana; six grandchildren, Angela (John) Harker, Ryan Sanderson, Kaycee (Bill Rice) Noland, Heather (Josh) Conklin, Chad (Jaimie) Sanderson, and Sharlee (Brian) Zalewski; two step-grandchildren, Staci (Dave) Paskievitch and Ginny Langshaw; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Jan Holtzinger, of Elkhart, Indiana; and a brother, Greg Wood, of Leesburg, Indiana; as well as 20 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Nancy Bradley.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, from 2-5 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Kenneth Weaver officiating.
Burial will take place immediately following the service at Ontario Cemetery, Howe, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Woody’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
