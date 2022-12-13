KENDALLVILLE — Sarah June Stackhouse, 93, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
She was born June 6, 1929, in Bloomfield, Greene County, Indiana, to Marcus and Lestie (Pafford) Hamlin.
On June 6, 1951, she married Dallas Burdette Stackhouse in Zion Lutheran Church, West Fairfield, Corunna. He preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1990.
Mrs. Stackhouse was a farm wife and a homemaker.
June enjoyed crocheting. She was a hospital volunteer for 10 years. She was a member of the Orange Township Homemakers Club and the Red Hat Society.
Surviving are three sons, Dale Stackhouse, of Wolcottville, Kevin (Barb) Stackhouse, of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Bruce (Kriss) Stackhouse, of Corunna; 10 grandchildren, Gus Stackhouse, Jacob (Josh) Stackhouse, Jordan Stackhouse, Ryan (Angie) Stackhouse, Troy (Kline) Stackhouse, Amanda (Omar) Gonzalez, David (Raegan) Stackhouse, Brittany (Trent) Shearer, Cory (Wei) Vian, and Megan (Trace) Dean; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Beulah Morr, of Fort Wayne; a brother, Argile (Marilyn) Hamlin, of Kendallville; and a daughter-in-law, Tina, Flaugh, of Ashley.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Gary Lynn Stackhouse and Bryon Keith Stackhouse; a grandson, Dallas Wayne Stackhouse; three sisters, Frances Helms Lafferty, Oneita Bailey and Malissa Beatrice “Bea” Douglass; and four brothers, Walter Hamlin, John Hamlin, Eugene Hamlin, and an infant brother, Russell Hamlin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Vance Hamlin officiating.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Jordan Stackhouse, David Stackhouse, Gus Stackhouse, Troy Stackhouse, Jacob Stackhouse, Trent Shearer and Omar Gonzalez.
June’s funeral service will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Visitation is Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., and one hour prior to the services on Friday, all at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.
View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
