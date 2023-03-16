GARRETT — Randy “Rocky” J. Rollins, age 27, of Garrett, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Rocky was born on Sept. 16, 1995, in Auburn, Indiana.
He had been working at Kraft in Kendallville for the last year. Prior to working at Kraft, he worked with his father at Benny’s Auto Repair for several years.
Rocky enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on cars. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed!
Survivors include his dad and stepmom, Benny and Lisa Rollins, of Auburn; his mom stepdad, Laura and Eric Dombroff, of Auburn; grandparents, Ed and Marla Rollins, of Auburn; brother and his fiancé, Ben Rollins and Brooke Martin, of Auburn; brother, Chris Tieman, of Auburn; sister and brother-in-law, Kelsi and Hunter Hantz; stepbrothers, Dru Nodine, of Garrett and Bryit Sumner, of Louisville, Kentucky; niece and nephews, Issabella Hantz, Brennen Hantz, Jaxson Hantz and Landyn Weaver; and many other extended family members.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, from 3-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.
Additional visitation will be held on Saturday morning from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with the Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating.
Burial will follow at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be given to Avenues Recovery Center at Fort Wayne, 2626 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
