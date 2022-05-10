WINCHESTER — Reta Gayle McCollum (Rhoades), 73, of LaGrange, passed away peacefully from this life into the next, with family by her side, Wednesday evening, April 27, 2022, at Pine Knoll Rehabilitation Center.
Reta was born on March 27, 1949, in Winchester. She was the daughter of C.H. “Dusty” Rhoades and Sylvia (Driskill) Rhoades. She graduated from Lee Driver High School in 1968.
In addition to her parents, Reta was preceded in death by her husband, Michael D. McCollum and a brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Rhoades.
Reta lived in LaGrange, where she was a CNA at Northern Lakes in Angola. She had also been a caregiver to couples in their home prior to Northern Lakes. She also enjoyed being outside in her younger years, helping her dad on the farm. She enjoyed crafts, painting and the special pets she had through the years.
Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Rhonda Bowmer (Brian) Main; a son, Rick Bowmer, and a son, Chad Cheeseman; a stepchild, Shawn (Shelly) McCollum; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Reta’s life will be at 2 p.m., on Saturday at Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow in Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember from noon until service time at the funeral home.
Mom, I will miss you so much. Love, Sis.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com.
