AUBURN — Martha J. Pitzer, 102, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Oct. 30, 1920, in Randolph County, Indiana, to Carlton and Marie (Oren) Golliher.
Martha married Charles Sed Pitzer on March 29, 1947, in Modoc, Indiana, and he passed away on Feb. 11, 1997.
She was the clerk for the DeKalb County Planning Commission for 20 years and was the deputy clerk for the DeKalb County Auditor’s office for 10 years.
Martha was a member of New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, Indiana.
She was a member and past president and vice president of DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Club and was a member and past president for DeKalb County Classic Ladies Club.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Pat Pitzer, of Leo and Ron and Nance Pitzer, of Noblesville; five grandchildren, Drew (Lynn) Pitzer, Heidi (Eric) Emley, Austin (Jolyn) Pitzer, Megan (Steve McEwan) Pitzer and Rob (Kristin) Pitzer; 12 great-grandchildren, Hadlee Emley, Dylan Emley, Viola Emley, Mallory Pitzer, Marissa Pitzer, Cole Pitzer, Adelynn Pitzer, Caroline Pitzer, Ellison Pitzer, Gemma McEwan, Krew Pitzer and Lucas Pitzer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Ryan Pitzer; and brother, Ted Golliher.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with the Rev. Ralph Diehl officiating.
Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Gardens of Memory in Muncie, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, March 2, 2023, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Riley Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 3356, Indianapolis, IN 46206-3356.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
