HAMILTON — Sharon Ruth Parrish, 69, of Hamilton, Indiana, died on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1952, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to James and Ottie (Clardy) Guthrie. Sharon graduated from Fremont High School in Fremont, Indiana.
She had worked at Walmart in Angola, Indiana, before retiring.
Sharon is survived by her father, James Guthrie, of Angola Indiana; two daughters. Joeli (Gary) Lane, of Newnan, Georgia, and Angel (Bryan) Foster, of Fort Wayne Indiana; brothers, Sam Guthrie, of Fremont, Indiana, and James (Deb) Guthrie, of Granger, Indiana; and sister, Judy (James) Bohland, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are her four grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ottie Guthrie, in 2020.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.