AUBURN — Larry Keith Peters, 64, of Auburn and formerly of Decatur, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his Auburn home.
He was born on May 16, 1959, in Decatur, Indiana, to Melvin and Ruth (Wiegmann) Peters.
Larry honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He later served in the Air National Guard 122nd Fighter Wing in Fort Wayne for 21 years.
He was a jack of all trades and a very talented person. He owned and operated L & L Construction in Decatur for many years, with his brother, Leroy. Most recently, Larry worked at DeKalb County Airport in Auburn as an aircraft mechanic, retiring in October 2022.
Larry loved fishing and enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He also enjoyed auto racing, especially NHRA Drag racing. He loved life and he was always willing to help anyone. Most of all, Larry loved spending time with his family. Larry’s favorite quote was “Don’t sweat the small stuff, and it’s all small stuff!”
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Nik and Lisa Peters, of Decatur, Indiana; daughter and son-in-law, Kaila and Dustin Hart, of Greenwood, Indiana; three grandchildren, Jameson Peters, DJ Hart and Charlie Hart; brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Myra Peters, of Decatur; and sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Fruchte, of Decatur.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be given to Operation Comfort Warriors through the American Legion at www.legion.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
