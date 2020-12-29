COLDWATER, Mich. — June “Sally” Wolfe, age 82, entered the presence of God on Dec. 25, 2020, at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater, Michigan.
June was born on March 22, 1938, to Paul (Tom) and Mildred (Brown) Snyder in Metz, Indiana.
She was a graduate of Metz High School.
On Dec. 15, 1956, she married Robert Wolfe of Ray, Indiana.
She worked at Spangler Candy Company in Bryan, Ohio, Crotty Corporation in Quincy, Michigan, ILC in Fremont, Indiana, and JoJo’s Gift Shop in Fremont, Indiana, until she retired in 1993.
June was an avid reader and gardener. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts. She will be fondly remembered for her homemade buckeyes and sugar cookies. She adored her pets and enjoyed watching birds and other wildlife. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Christopher Wolfe, of Detroit, Michigan, Kathie Wolfe/Woods, of Montgomery, Michigan, Bonnie (Jim) Lyon, and Connie (Wes) Rigot, of Coldwater, Michigan; her grandchildren, Alexandra Lyon, of Mishawaka, Indiana, and Zachary Rigot, of Coldwater, Michigan; her brother, Leon Snyder, of Angola, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents.
June’s family wishes to thank the caring staff of Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility and Dr. Joudat Daoud. Their loving attention to the final years of June’s life, especially the last 10 months, will not be forgotten.
Remembrance gifts may be directed to Maple Lawn, 50 Sanderson Lane, Coldwater, MI 49036 or Humane Society of Branch County, 969 Wildwood Road, Quincy, MI 49082.
A private memorial gathering will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, Michigan.
Condolences may be sent online to www.dutcherfh.com.
