MUNCIE — Phyllis Jean Foltz, 94, of Muncie, Indiana, and formerly of Rome City died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Lynd Place in Muncie.
She was born June 30, 1925, in New Lisbon, Indiana, to Wilbur and Ruby (Abrams) Hunt.
On Jan. 25, 1941, in Muncie, she married Lloyd S. Foltz. He survives in Muncie.They were looking forward to celebrating their 79th wedding anniversary in January.
Mrs. Foltz was a homemaker. She was a member of Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church at Wolcottville.
She and her husband bought property and built a vacation home on Westler Lake in 1948. They moved to their lake home in 1980, and later moved to Sylvan Lake at Rome City, where they lived for many years.
Phyllis enjoyed sewing and reading.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lucinda Wyman, of Bloomington, and Nancy (Bill) Luna, of Muncie; a son, Dennis (Bettie) Foltz, of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Brett Myers, Bart Myers, Dawn Myers, Robin Ross, Derek Luna, Jeremy Luna, Brant Foltz, and Josh Foltz; 16 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Loren Wyman; three sisters, Juanita Strentz, Dorothy Pitser, and Donna Norton; a brother, Carrol Hunt; and a great-great-granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Woodruff Grove United Methodist Church, 4860 S. C.R. 450E, Wolcottville, with Pastor Jim Taylor and Pastor Carldean Merrifield officiating.
Burial will be at Woodruff Cemetery.
Calling is Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.