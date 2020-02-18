AUBURN — Deborah Anne Keener, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1953, in Angola, Indiana, to Sidney and Zelma (Kugler) Morrison.
Deborah graduated from Angola High School in 1971, and later graduated from Manchester University with a Bachelor of Science Degree.
She married Greg Keener on May 14, 1994, at Metz Christian Church, Steuben County, Indiana.
Deborah enjoyed sewing and baking. She was always very bubbly and kind, and was always there for her family and friends to help them.
She was a member of West Milford Church of Christ, Hicksville, Ohio.
Survivors include her husband, Greg Keener, of Auburn, Indiana; a sister, Melanie Sindel, of Edgerton, Ohio; two brothers, Roger (Mary) Morrison, of Auburn, Indiana, and Larry (Shann) Morrison, of LaGrange, Indiana; a stepbrother, Wayne (Sharon) Jacobs, of Lapeer, Michigan; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Zelma Morrison; stepmother, Bettie Morrison; a brother, Glen Morrison; a stepbrother and his wife, Lee and Janet Jacobs; and a brother-in-law, Jack Sindel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at West Milford Church of Christ, 4855 Casebeer Miller Road, Hicksville, Ohio, with minister Dan Grant officiating.
There will be calling hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday at the church.
Burial will follow the service at Metz Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed in care of the family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.