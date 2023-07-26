KENDALLVILLE — John Robert Gaines, age 97, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bob was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on Dec. 31, 1925, son of the late Jaspar Russell Gaines and Hazel Florence (Shankster) Gaines.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Corps from 1944-1946, in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
He was employed by Reliable Tool for 23 years before retiring in 1988.
Bob was a member of First Christian Church, American Legion Post 86, and VFW Post 2749, all in Kendallville.
Survivors include his sons, Steven Gaines, of Indianapolis, and Mark and Judy Gaines, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Damon Gaines, of Indianapolis, Josh Phillips, of Austin, Texas, and Joni Phillips, of Princeton, Texas.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Michael Gaines.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at noon at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with Pastor Robert Farmer officiating.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, just prior to the service.
Burial with military honors will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church or American Legion Post 86. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
