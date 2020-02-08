ROME CITY — James D. Shipley, 80, of Rome City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1939, in Anderson, Indiana, to Carl and Mary (Manuel) Shipley.
Mr. Shipley honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
On Nov. 14, 1975, in Anderson, he married Margaret “Peg” Wallace.
Jim was employed by Anderson Light and Power in Anderson as a lineman and retired in 1999, as a sub-station supervisor.
He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Wolcottville, Rome City American Legion Post 381, Eagles Aerie #985 in Kendallville, Masonic Lodge #56 in Winchester, Indiana, Scottish Rite of Fort Wayne, Murat Shrine in Indianapolis, and was a life member of AmVets Post #26. He was also a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, SPEBSQSA.
Jim loved golfing, singing, and telling stories. As a social, people-person, he enjoyed visiting with friends at the American Legion. His faith was important to him, and he enjoyed going to church. He dearly loved his family and adored his wife. His contagious laughter will be missed.
Surviving are his wife, Margaret “Peg” Shipley, of Rome City; a daughter, Scotta (Jacob) Imbody, of Edwardsburg, Michigan; a son, Sam Shipley of New Castle; four stepchildren, Beth Westgaard, of Sarasota, Florida, Joe Glant, of Warsaw, Troy Glant, of Warsaw, and Mitch (Donna) Glant, of Warsaw; two grandchildren, Kyle Carpenter and Kenzie Carpenter; and three stepgrandchildren, Myranda Glant, Delaney Glant, and Brooke Glant.
A celebration of faith service will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, with the Rev. Jason Reed of Messiah Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be at Leesburg Cemetery at a later date.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred donations in Jim’s memory are to Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E. C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, Indiana, 46795 or Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, Illinois, 60707. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
