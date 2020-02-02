KENDALLVILLE — Barbara Miller, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born April 19, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Leo and Ruth (Reamer) Miller. In 1930, her family moved to Kendallville.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946 and continued her education at International Business College in Fort Wayne.
In her professional life she worked for Finley & Finley Law firm in Kendallville for 38 years. She then became a trust officer at Kendallville Bank & Trust. After the bank moved to Fort Wayne, Barbara then worked for the law firm of Douglas Atz in Kendallville and retired on May 19, 1993.
With her business and tax experience, she volunteered for 10 years at the Council on Aging in Kendallville, preparing tax returns.
Miss Miller was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist and volunteered in the church office for many years.
Barbara was very active in the Noble Chapter of the Eastern Star for 50 years, which included 20 years as secretary of the chapter. She had been named a district deputy for one year and served in various positions. At a reception in 2008, she received a recognition plaque for her years of dedication.
Other organizations in which she was active include, Business and Professional Women with her professional experience as a legal assistant and trust officer, Professional Business Women’s Association as a 60-year member, where she was named Woman of the Year in 2009, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Surviving are a sister, Caroline Bertolino, of Downers Grove, Illinois; niece, Heather (Jason) Zerban, of Portage, Michigan; two nephews, John C. (Mike Hand) Coats, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Gary Miller, of Austin, Texas; great-niece, Abby Dunlop; and great-nephew, Ethan Dunlop both of Portage, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen Coats; and brother, Charles Miller.
A celebration of life service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Trinity Church United Methodist, 229 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Steve McPeek officiating.
Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m., at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity Church United Methodist.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
