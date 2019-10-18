GREENFIELD — Erin Edward Burlew, 28, of Greenfield, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
He was born in Angola, Indiana, on Aug. 5, 1991.
He graduated from Angola High School in 2010, and received his associates degree in criminal justice and homeland security in 2013, from Vincennes University.
He served in the U.S. Army from 2015-2019.
Erin married Karli (Hughes) on April 18, 2015, in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
After serving as a hardworking soldier, Erin became an apprentice at Grunau for the Sprinkler Fitters Local #669.
Erin was a member of Sons of the American Legion #31 in Angola, Sigma Pi at Vincennes University, and the VFW.
Family was everything. Erin was an amazing husband, daddy, son, and brother. Erin was a friend to everyone and loved listening to music. He was a proud supporter, donor, and coach to the Special Olympics.
Erin is survived by his wife, Karli Burlew, of Greenfield; three daughters, Millie Elaine Burlew, Reagan Eleanor Burlew, and Audrey Eloise Burlew, all of Greenfield; parents, Penny and Terry Burlew, of Angola; sister, Nicole Pauline Schieber, of Angola; biological father, Todd Schieber, of Angola; brother, Sam Boring, of Tennessee; grandparents, Larry and Ilene Eicher, of West Unity, Ohio; grandmother, Donna Burlew, of Edon, Ohio; in-laws, Kami and Sonny Hughes, of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews, Leobardo, Kinzli, Annalise, Bubs, and RaeLynn; several aunts, uncles, great-aunts, and great-uncles; and sisters-in-law, Jasmine (Eduardo) Gabino, of Indianapolis and Ciera (Lewis Jr.) Thompson, of Greenfield.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Burlew; and grandparents, Wendal and Donna Schieber.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 2-6 p.m., at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the mortuary. The Rev. Sandy McCloskey will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by made online at https://www.facebook.com/donate/508678756350233/?fundraiser_source=external_url or to Erlewein Mortuary, 1484 W. U.S. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. Envelopes will be available at the mortuary.
Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
