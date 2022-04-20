WATERLOO — Ricky Joe Rollins Sr., age 54, of Waterloo, was called home on Saturday April 9, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio due to heart condition.
Mr. Rollins was born in Altamont, Tennessee on Sept. 21, 1967, to Hershel Rollins and Margie (Layne) Rollins. He married Kassy Rollins on July 13, 2011, in Auburn, Indiana.
Rick loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, western movies and working on car. Passing on his knowledge to his kids. He loved wheeling and dealing with anyone.
Survivors include his wife and best friend Kassy (Hunter) Rollins of Waterloo. Five sons and two daughters, Ricky and Jasmine Rollins JR, David Hunter, , Davon Hunter, Danthony Hunter, Damion Hunter, Lacy Rollins and her fiancé Jeremy Hopper, Davannah Hunter her fiancé Chase Colgan and two grandsons, Theodore and Quentin.
Also surving are a brother, Ed and Marla Rollins of Auburn; sister, Peggy and Kenneth O'Dear of Coalmont, Tennessee; sister Sallie and Brad Seagraves of Colorado; brother Ken and Shannon Rollins of Tullahoma, Tennessee; brother, Hershel and Loretta Rollins of Coalmont, Tennessee; brother, Dave and Danna Rollins of Summitville, Tennessee; sister Vicky and Tim Driver of Tullahoma, Tennessee; sister, Barbara and Ricky Stevens of Coalmont, Tennessee; brother, Larry and Jessica Rollins of Tullahoma, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Darlene Rollins of Fort Wayne and Robin Rollins of Garrett Indiana; many, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sons Harley and Daylan, brothers James (Jim) Rollins and Michael "Mike" Rollins; sister Patricia Rollins; nieces Sheila (Rollins) Lockwood, Celestial Linthicum; and nephews David Rollins and James Rollins JR.
A memory of life service will be held at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.