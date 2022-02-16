CONROE, Texas — Amy Beth Homsher Christian of Conroe, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.
Born on Feb. 16, 1955, in Kendallville, Indiana, Amy was the youngest of three children born to George Homsher and Ruth Stigner Homsher Fair.
An East Noble Class of 1973 alumni, she married her high school sweetheart, Richard V. Christian on June 2, 1973.
In 1981, after moving to Huntsville, Texas, she fulfilled a long-time aspiration to become a nurse by completing the Joe G. Davis School for Vocational Nursing at Huntsville Memorial Hospital. While working in the ICU at Doctors Hospital in Conroe, Texas, Amy continued her nursing education at Sam Houston State University. She graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from University of Texas in Tyler. She worked for many years in the ICU, and later transferred to labor and delivery/nursery, where she worked with Dr. C. Keith McPherson. In 1994, she joined his practice, where she worked as his nurse until 2001. Upon graduating from Texas Women’s University with a Masters of Science in Nursing, specializing in pediatrics, she finished out her years as a pediatric nurse practitioner. Working with her kids was her passion.
Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband of more than 48 years, Richard Valentine Christian; children, Charytie Oliver and husband, Richard, of Conroe and Tiffanie Christian, of Conroe. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brittanie, Joe and Jensen, of Conroe, Kyle, Montana and Brynleigh, of Conroe, Daniel, Summer and Bethanie, of Conroe; sister, Jean Homsher Peterschmidt, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends, also mourn her passing.
Preceding her in death were her brother, John R. Homsher of Orlando, Florida.
The family offers their sincerest gratitude to our friends and loved ones for your prayers and support and to the staff of Conroe Regional Medical Center (Emergency Room, one South/IMU Intensive Care Unit/Cardiac Care Unit) and Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Whispering Pines Baptist Church in Conroe, Texas.
Memorial condolences may be made to the family at www.shmfh.com.
