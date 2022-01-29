HUDSON — Ronnie Lynn Prentice, age 76, of Hudson, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at his home.
Ronnie was born on May 12, 1945, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ralph E. and Wava A. (Shields) Prentice and they preceded him in death.
He married Gloria R. Hardman on June 1, 1968, in Angola, Indiana.
Ronnie was a tool and die maker at Dana/Eaton for 41 years, retiring in 2006.
He was a United States Army veteran – serving in Vietnam.
Ronnie was a member of Bethel Apostolic Church of Greensburg, Indiana.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Gloria R. Prentice, of Hudson, Indiana; three sons, Randy (Theresa) Prentice, of Hudson, Indiana, Chris (Kari) Prentice, of West Otter Lake, of Angola, Indiana, and Chad Prentice, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; granddaughter, Kassandra J. Prentice, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; sister, Sharon (Farrel) Miller, of Goshen, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph E. and Wava A. Prentice; and brother, Larry Prentice.
Services will take place at 1 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738, with Pastor Todd Smith officiating.
Calling will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Monday at Thomas Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Wright Cemetery, Hudson, Indiana.
Military graveside honors by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post #178.
Memorials are to Fort Wayne Oncology and Hematology or Bethel Apostolic Church of Greensburg, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.