LEO — Jack Emery Goss, 38, of Leo, went home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
Jack was born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 15, 1981, to Mark Edwin Goss and Linda Susan Campbell. He was employed with Indigital Telecom of Fort Wayne as a senior network engineer.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Linda Campbell and Tony Jimenez of West Otter Lake, Angola; his companion, Hillary Patton of Leo; two daughters, Ava Layne Goss and Adalyn Joy Goss of Leo; a son, Chase Michael McDonnell of Butler; a brother, Leslie and Lael Ramer of Leo; a brother, Ryan and Teresa Ramer of Cincinnati, Ohio; a sister, Amber and Shawn Prince of Kendallville; a sister, Alyssa Stackhouse and Taryn Ward of Kendallville; a brother, Christian Goss of Los Angeles, California; a brother, Anthony “Budder” and Erin Jimenez of South Milford; a sister, Victoria Guzman of Fort Wayne; a brother, Trafton Jimenez of Kendallville; a brother, Matthew and Destiny Jimenez of Kendallville; 32 nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and great-nephews.
Visitation will be today from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville and an hour prior to the service. A funeral service will take place Monday at noon at Hite Funeral Home with Pastor Percy Young officiating. Following the funeral service on Monday, there will be a gathering and luncheon at the Kendallville Youth Center.
