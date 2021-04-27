ALBION —Harold James "Jim" Brown, 74, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov 7, 1946, to Waldo James and Larayne (Ramsby) Brown.
Jim, as he was known to most, worked at Phillips Industries, later known as Dexter Axle, in Albion, for nearly 25 years.
Jim loved auto racing and would often be seen at Avilla Motor Speedway, watching the races.
He is survived by his son, Jason Brown, of Albion; brother, Gary Brown, of LaGrange; and his longtime companion and former wife, Wanda (Gangwer) Brown. He also leaves behind his many friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from noon to 2 p.m., on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Austin Gilliland officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions may be directed to Jim's family c/o Harper Funeral Homes to assist with final expenses.
To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.