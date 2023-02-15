PLEASANT LAKE — Donald Lee Graham, 82, died on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at his home in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1940, in Garrett, Indiana, to Richard P. and Bernice (Diehm) Graham Jr.
Donald was a 1959 graduate of Garrett High School.
He worked for 42 years for Pepsi Cola in Fort Wayne, before retiring in 2002.
He coached Little League Baseball in Garrett and Hudson. He was an avid enthusiast of classic cars. He was a member of the Shifters Car Club and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sharon (Sanders) Graham. They were married on Aug. 13, 1983, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garrett. Also surviving are four sons and three daughters, Terry L Graham, Steve Wall and his wife, Laurie, Marc Wall and his wife, Tonya, Randy Wall and his wife, Amy, Lori Anne Zeidan, Peggy Graham and Dena Helmuth; 31 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Richard P. and Gail Graham; sister, Sharon K. Graham-Weaver; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Anna Mae and Jerry Platt.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; and a younger brother, Rick L Graham.
Services will be held at 6 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.
Calling is three hours prior to the service on Friday, from 3-6 p.m.
Memorials may be given in memory of Donald, to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
