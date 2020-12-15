Christine Moe Dec 15, 2020 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Christine C. Moe, age 65, of Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How soon will you choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine? You voted: As soon as I can I depends on if I can afford it Never After other people have had it Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRome City man accused of molesting young teenKlan leaflets found along Auburn streetsEastside's Rutter first girl to pin opponentJudge levies fines in window suit at downtown Angola buildingNew COVID-19 limits taking effect through Jan. 3Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown?Eight Angola businesses receive COVID-19 recovery loansFirst phase of downtown beautification completedParkview ICU director discusses effects of COVID-19 surge on hospitalKing named Steuben's Lilly Scholar for 2021 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Meeting Place Police Blotter Boyle learns through internship program Garrett Community News Garrett Public Library News School district shares video of Facility Needs Tour Community Events Holiday donor looking for deserving recipients
