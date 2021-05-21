SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — James Leroy Palmer, 84, of Springfield, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Springfield Heights Assisted Living.
Mr. Palmer was born on Aug. 26, 1936, in Auburn, Indiana, to Kenneth Harry and Floreen Isabel Hess Palmer. They preceded him in death.
He was a retired construction engineer, a member of ATO Fraternity, a former member of the Robertson County Senior Center Board of Directors and was a member of Heads Free Will Baptist Church.
Mr. Palmer enjoyed woodworking, fishing, storytelling and playing his ukulele. He had a great love for music, both listening and singing music, and had sung baritone in a barbershop quartet for many years.
Mr. Palmer is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Trea Hampton, of Zephyrhills, Florida, Laura and Dennis Kleinman, of North Vernon, Indiana, and Samantha and Shawn Worley, of Springfield, Tennessee; stepchildren, Kevin White, Trey White, Wendell White and Helen White Balthrop; sister, Joan Preston, of Villages, Florida; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Teena White Palmer.
Graveside services will be conducted on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 1 p.m., (EST) at Washington Park East Cemetery in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Worley, Josh Hopkins, Geoff Preston, Jon Preston, Dennis Kleinman and Nick Boyer.
The family will receive friends at the graveside service on Monday.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Heights Assisted Living Memorial Fund, 2540 S. Main St., Springfield, TN 37172
Robertson County Funeral Home and Flanner Buchanan Funeral Home of Indianapolis, Indiana, are in charge of arrangements.
