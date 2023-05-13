Raymond Jones, age 84, of Ligonier died on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will take place on Tuesday.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
