PLEASANT LAKE — John F. Brooks, 79, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1940, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana, to Clark and Mary Alice (Whysong) Brooks.
He married Lou Ann Favourite on July 7, 1959.
John retired from Universal Tool of Butler, Indiana, in 1997, after 35 years of service. Then he worked for Dilts Sewer Services out of Hamilton. He was also the sexton for Mount Zion Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana, for many years.
He was a member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Pleasant Lake and Pleasant Lake Lions Club.
Surviving are his wife, Lou Ann Brooks, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; son, Chad (Shaya) Brooks, of Angola, Indiana; and daughter, Beth (Chad) Ritter, of Hamilton, Indiana. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Ty Ritter and Zane Ritter, both of Hamilton, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Brooks on Oct. 13, 1978, and sister, Amy Penick.
A Celebration of Life will be from 3-5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at DeKalb County Coon Hunters Club, 7141 C.R. 4A, Hamilton, Indiana 46742.
A private family graveside service has taken place and burial is at Mount Zion Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Pleasant Lake Lions Club or Mount Zion United Methodist Church’s Trustee Fund.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.
