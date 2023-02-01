BELDING, Mich. — Charles Allen Wright passed into glory on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Charles was born on May 1, 1930, the oldest of John and Iris (Moore) Wright, in Butler, Indiana.
He left high school in 1948, to join the United States Navy, where he served until 1952.
On Dec. 8, 1950, he married Shirley M. Grimm. Upon his discharge from the Navy in 1952, they moved to Belding with their infant daughter.
Charles worked for Extruded Metals until his retirement in 1985.
He served on the Cooks Corners School Board and coached Little League. He also spent many deer seasons camping with family and friends up north. He enjoyed fishing and hunting of all kinds. After their retirement they traveled about the U.S. and spent winters in Sebring, Florida.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, his siblings, Janet Teets, of Sebring, Florida, Jim (Connie) Wright, of Sebring, Florida, and Bill (Teresa) Wright, of Greenville; his children, Teresa (Preston) Cole, of Mancelona, George (Sheila) Wright, of Belding, Carol (Jim) Carpenter, of Belding, Jack (Deb) Wright, of Belding, and Chuck (Kim) Wright, of Avon Park, Florida; 16 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, at noon on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, with Pastor Roger Tahtinen officiating.
Visitation will take place at 10:30 a.m., before the funeral.
A luncheon for friends and family will be held at Smyrna Bible Church following the service.
Inurnment will be at Rest Haven Memory Gardens in the spring.
Memorials in Charles’ memory may be made to Belding Veteran’s Park. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
To share a message of condolence, order flowers, or light a candle in memory of Charles, please visit the website of the funeral home at www.jffh.com.
