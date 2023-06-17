BUTLER — Roselyn “Rosie” Brock, 95, of Butler and Turkey Lake, died on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Park Place Senior Living in Fort Wayne.
She was born on April 12, 1928, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Francis and Eula (Treesh) Carroll.
Roselyn married Calvin “Frank” Brock on Nov. 16, 1947, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2021.
She worked at Universal Tool and Stamping in Butler as a supervisor for 34 years, retiring in 1992.
Mrs. Brock was a member of Church of Christ in Stroh.
She was also a member of Butler American Legion Post 202 and Angola Moose Lodge 1568.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Jeanne Brock, of Auburn, Dennis and Joyce Brock, of Buckeye, Arizona, Terry and Shearah Brock, of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter, Sandra Lorenzen, of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Brock; brother, Francis “Junior” Carroll; and sister, Betty Mullett.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 11 a.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn.
Burial will take place at a later time at Butler Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.
