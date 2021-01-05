Stephen Gordon Jan 5, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephen W. Gordon, 77, of South Bend, Indiana, died on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.Arrangements are with Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How soon will you choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine? You voted: As soon as I can I depends on if I can afford it Never After other people have had it Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWife of man charged with her rape begs for his freedomBanks polling constituents about blocking certification of 2020 election resultsJoshua CliffordNew device to help combat drug-impaired drivingWoman who left children in hot vehicle sentencedDeKalb judge ends 32 years on benchNew COVID-19 limits taking effect through Jan. 3Crash into tree kills Auburn manFour-county area remains orange and red in weekly COVID-19 ratingsPocket park has been given a name Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD132507 KD129000 KD130110 Top Jobs KD130071 KD133976 KD129483 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Butler City Court News Garrett Sports Schedules Police Blotter Garrett Community News Deaths and funerals Garrett-Keyser-Butler lunch menu Meeting Place Garrett teams draw Fremont in NECC tournament
