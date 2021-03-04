ALBION — John Charles Greer, age 59, of rural Albion, Indiana, died on Monday, March 1, 2021, at home.
John was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 5, 1961, to Howard Wilson Greer and Wynemia Joan (McDonald) Greer. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Central Noble High School in 1980, and married Tammy Sue Edsall on July 23, 1983, in Albion.
He was a janitor with the Westview School Corporation.
John loved to go mushroom hunting, deer hunting and camping. He also enjoyed making maple syrup, playing cards and watching Colts football and IU basketball.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Greer, of Albion; sons, Jared Greer, of Albion and James Greer and his girlfriend, Jordan Hartleroad, both of Albion; grandson, Hunter Greer; sisters, Susan and Dan Weeks, of Albion, Cathy and Mark Weeks, of Vicksburg, Michigan, and JoEllen and Randy Reeve, of Albion; brother, Ed and Stephanie Greer, of Churubusco; father-in-law, Bud Edsall of Albion; mother-in-law, Dolores Edsall, of Albion; sisters-in-law, Patty Greer, of Columbia City, Kim Edsall, of Albion and Judy Middleton, of Albion; and brothers-in-law, Rick Edsall, of Kendallville, Jim and Sherry Edsall, of Kendallville and Jeff Edsall, of Albion.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jay B. Greer and Jim Greer.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Scotty Ritchie will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the family or Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
